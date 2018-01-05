No. 6 North Thurston still undefeated, in firm control after win over Capital

Highlights as Emmitt Matthews Jr., No. 7 Wilson cruise past No. 8 Spanaway Lake

Emmitt Matthews Jr., a UConn signee, finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds to lead No. 7 Wilson to a 72-54 win over No. 8 Spanaway Lake on Friday at Spanaway Lake High School. He, Daniel Santana and Londrell Hamilton talk about the win afterward.