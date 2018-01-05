More Videos

Highlights as Emmitt Matthews Jr., No. 7 Wilson cruise past No. 8 Spanaway Lake

Highlights as Emmitt Matthews Jr., No. 7 Wilson cruise past No. 8 Spanaway Lake

Lincoln guard Faith Brantley talks about how Abes regrouped for 47-40 road win at Bethel 0:39

Lincoln guard Faith Brantley talks about how Abes regrouped for 47-40 road win at Bethel

Kennedy Catholic QB Sam Huard is the MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year 0:51

Kennedy Catholic QB Sam Huard is the MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year

Scene of fatal shooting in Kent 0:18

Scene of fatal shooting in Kent

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 1:14

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks

Deadly Federal Way racing wreck closes Pacific Highway 0:20

Deadly Federal Way racing wreck closes Pacific Highway

Marilyn Strickland on her two terms as Tacoma mayor 3:33

Marilyn Strickland on her two terms as Tacoma mayor

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:50

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

Tacoma native David Crisp goes in depth on UCLA and playing point guard 1:18

Tacoma native David Crisp goes in depth on UCLA and playing point guard

Volunteers serve love and food at Nativity House 1:13

Volunteers serve love and food at Nativity House

High School Sports

No. 6 North Thurston still undefeated, in firm control after win over Capital

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

January 05, 2018 10:37 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

North Thurston High School basketball coach Tim Brown was happy with the result Friday night, but he’s not looking too far forward yet.

The sixth-ranked Rams kept their undefeated streak alive, and took sole possession of first place in the Class 3A South Sound Conference with a 67-60 win over Capital on the road in Olympia.

Jeremy Spencer scored a game-high 27 points and Clay Christian added another 21 to propel North Thurston to their 11th consecutive win.

Now, Brown and the Rams are looking for the success to continue.

“The kids have bought into every day getting better,” Brown said. “We’re not trying to look ahead at anything. Just come to practice, get better. Play in the games, get better. Everything else will take care of itself.”

North Thurston (11-0, 6-0 3A SSC) entered Friday’s matchup having lost its last two meeting with the Cougars — including a winner-to-state game last February that ended the Rams’ season.

Spencer, Christian and the rest of North Thurston’s returners were plenty ready to end that streak, but Capital (10-2, 4-2) didn’t make it easy.

“It had to be the toughest matchup (so far) because of the environment,” Spencer said. “A lot of people here, we’re playing on the road against a good team. We did what we had to do, we started at defense and then our offense took care (of the rest).”

North Thurston got out in front early, but endured several Cougars scoring bursts and 10 lead changes before pulling in front for good midway through the third quarter.

“We knew Capital wasn’t going to go away, they’re such a good team,” Brown said. “They play such good defense, they play hard. We weathered a couple of storms.”

Tim Tenkley, who pitched in 10 points for the Rams, gave North Thurston the final lead on 3-pointer with five minutes, 38 seconds to play in the third.

But Capital, led by Grant Erickson (16 points), Chris Penner (13) and Dawson Landers (11) kept the game at a manageable distance.

Penner hit five consecutive free throws — on an otherwise off night for Capital, which shot 12 of 22 at the line — with less than a minute remaining to cut the Rams’ lead to 64-60.

But, Spencer coolly responded with three free throws at the other end to ice the game with 19.7 seconds left.

“We missed 10 free throws tonight, we were under 50 percent. We missed a lot of layups we should have made, and that became the difference in the end,” Erickson said. “I’m very excited to play them next time at their place.”

The Rams now hold a two-game lead over Capital and Peninsula (8-4, 4-2) in the 3A SSC standings, and a one-game lead over Timberline (9-3, 5-1).

“It feels good we’re in control of the league, but we’ve still got a lot of games left,” Spencer said.

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

NO. 6 NORTH THURSTON

17

10

22

18

67

CAPITAL

14

10

19

17

60

NT – Spencer 27, Nielsen 1, Stone 7, Wallace 1, Tenkley 10, Christian 21

C – Layton 8, Penner 13, D. Landers 11, Stock 6, Riedel 6, Erickson 16

Pause
    Emmitt Matthews Jr., a UConn signee, finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds to lead No. 7 Wilson to a 72-54 win over No. 8 Spanaway Lake on Friday at Spanaway Lake High School. He, Daniel Santana and Londrell Hamilton talk about the win afterward.

