Prep roundup: UW commit’s 31 points not enough in Rogers’ bid to stun No. 2 Prairie — thanks to game-winning jumper

Top performer: Raigan Barrett, Rogers
Scored 31 points in loss to Prairie
GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 2 (3A) Prairie 50, Rogers 48: The Rams had one of the state’s best teams on the ropes.
But with one second remaining, Prairie completed the comeback as Brooke Walling hit a baseline jumper as time expired.
@brookewalling15 with the game winnerrrrrrr pic.twitter.com/S24CshqL7N— Cass (@cassgardner_15) January 21, 2018
Rogers had started 2018 with five wins in its past six games.
The Rams had a 48-36 lead at home in the nonleague game. Prairie has not lost to a Washington team this year, including a win over No. 1-ranked 2A W.F. West.
Despite the loss, Rogers got yet another glimpse into the future of the girls basketball program. Sophomore guard Raigan Barrett, who is verbally committed to the University of Washington for softball, dropped 31 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Olympia 70, Graham-Kapowsin 33: The second quarter made all the difference for the Bears as they cruised past the Eagles to bring their two-game losing streak to an end.
While Olympia and Graham-Kapowsin were tied at 13 after the first quarter, the Bears used a 27-8 run in the quarter to permanently secure the lead and the win behind Jackson Grant, Andrew Lindsay, and Young, who each had 11 points.
The Eagles made a good impression early on, and they were led by Geoffrey Brown, who provided 10 points. The loss to the Bears was Graham-Kapowsin’s seventh straight since Jan. 3.
Willapa Valley 65, Northwest Christian 37: The Navigators simply could not find their shot as they struggled to keep pace with the Vikings.
Northwest Christian found some rhythm in the third quarter, but Willapa Valley’s lead was too much to overcome.
The Navigators shot just 16-of-49 from the field and 2-of-16 from 3-point range. Despite the struggles, Northwest Christian got 10 points from Tony Dominguez, while Willapa Valley’s Logan Walker had 25.
This marks the second loss of the season for the Navigators to its league-rival Eagles.
