Mariners' Cano breaks hand after cringing hit-by-pitch

Robinson Cano left Sunday’s game because of a hand injury.
He fractured his fifth metacarpal, the bone connecting to his pinky finger, in his right hand
That's not good.
And It didn’t look good.
Cano tried to get out of the way of an inside 88-mph fastball from Detroit Tigers starter Blaine Hardy, a graduate of Edmonds-Woodway High School, when the pitch hit off of the back of Cano’s hand.
It sounded like he yelled in pain, and he clearly was. Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais and a trainer exited the dugout to help him before they eventually aided Cano off of the field.
<iframe src='https://www.mlb.com/video/share/cano-hit-by-pitch-exits-game/c-2039796083' width='540' height='305' frameborder='0'>Your browser does not support iframes.</iframe>
Andrew Romine replaced him.
Cano was later shown in the dugout with his hand wrapped in a cast. It wasn't immediately clear how much time he'd have to miss, but the disabled list seems certain.
Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner has been on the DL since the beginning of the season with the same injury. The Pirates' Josh Harrison missed six weeks because of the same injury suffered during spring training (also after being hit by a pitch).
So it could take more than a month before Cano returns.
The team hadn't officially announced a timetable for his return.
Cano went more than 10 years between stints on the disabled list when the Mariners placed him on the 10-day DL because of a strained right quad muscle last May. Before that? He last had to go to the DL for just over a month in 2006 with a strained left hamstring while playing for the Yankees.
Cano is a bit of an iron man. Since his major-league debut in May 2005, Robinson Cano has played in 2,035 games – more than any player in that span – just ahead of his sort-of teammate Ichiro Suzuki (2,017) and the Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera (2,005), who is currently on the disabled list).
Cano is batting .287 and hit a three-run home run late in the Mariners’ win in the second game of the double-header over the Tigers on Saturday.
