Sherman on sideline incident: ‘Everyone knows it’s coming from a good place’

0:32 Pete Carroll on Gus Bradley Pause

2:03 Coach Pete Carroll talks to the media Friday after Seahawks' win

2:00 Richard Sherman says he yelled at coaches for passing from 1-yard line

6:19 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on Seahawks winning NFC West, Richard Sherman's outburst

1:41 Tacoma man creates "Boom Box" to deter package thieves

1:02 Booming box scares off alleged package thief

1:38 Family talks about 15-year-old who died after stepmom allegedly made medicine mistake

2:56 Huskies OC Jonathan Smith previews national semifinal vs. Alabama

1:38 Washington State Patrol plane used extensively for state interagency travel