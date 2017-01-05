Recovered Willson likely to play a part in the Seahawks’ passing attack

2:00 Devin Hester thanks Carroll for finally giving him 'a scholarship' Pause

1:58 Pete Carroll on value of Seahawks' playoff experience

1:52 Bobby Wagner says Seahawks changed run fits on D to change game at SF

3:26 Seahawks' Michael Bennett in '2 pumps gets you a baby, 3 pumps gets you a fine' hoodie

1:59 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' playoff opener: 'Getting close ... the guys can feel it'

3:27 Russell Wilson on playoffs: 'We know how to win'

2:30 Seahawks' Michael Bennett, wearing sack-dance 'Two Pumps Only' shirt, on pal Cliff Avril, more

3:07 Doug Baldwin begins with a breakdown of his Star Wars fandom

1:10 Frank Clark on fumble recovery, double-digit sack season for Seahawks