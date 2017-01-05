Seahawks’ defense must reverse trends since Earl Thomas got hurt

2:00 Devin Hester thanks Carroll for finally giving him 'a scholarship' Pause

1:58 Pete Carroll on value of Seahawks' playoff experience

1:59 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' playoff opener: 'Getting close ... the guys can feel it'

3:07 Doug Baldwin begins with a breakdown of his Star Wars fandom

2:13 Annie Wright will break tradition, add boys high school

1:35 'Flu epidemic' hits Pierce County hard

1:54 So what exactly is a mule cocktail?

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

2:06 10 Western Washington Waterfalls