THE KEY MATCHUP: Cliff Avril, Michael Bennett and Frank Clark vs. Matt Ryan

No team sacked and hit Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan more this season than the Seahawks’ defensive front did Oct. 16 in Seattle’s win over the Falcons: four sacks and nine other hits. Michael Bennett had five smacks on the QB, tied for his most since he became a Seahawk in 2013. Ryan ended up with his second-lowest yards passing per attempt this season, in which he set a record in that category among quarterbacks who started 16 games. If Bennett, Cliff Avril (his fellow Pro Bowl defensive end) and Frank Clark (10 sacks in his second season) can affect Ryan similarly this time, Ryan won’t be able to utilize his running backs on routes downfield or exploit Earl Thomas’ absence in the back of Seattle’s defense.
