Seahawks draft pick bio: David Moore

DAVID MOORE
Height: 6-0½. Weight: 219.
Position: Wide receiver.
Hometown: Gainesville, Texas.
School: East Central Oklahoma.
Pick: Seventh round – No. 226 overall.
Bio: If you wanted the name of a deep sleeper in this draft, this is your guy. Moore was one of the best playmakers in the NCAA Division II ranks, totaling 35 career touchdowns – 33 coming in his final three seasons. As a senior, he caught 57 passes for 878 yards and 10 scores. The speedster’s stock has steadily risen since his pro day where he ran a 4.43-second 40-yard time.
Quotable: “My coaches told me (NFL) teams asked about me after my sophomore year in college. But I didn’t think anything of it - I just tried to keep my mind. After my junior year, I talked to my first scout, and I was like, ‘Alright, this is real.’ – David Moore
Comments