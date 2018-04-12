Seahawks ask Kaepernick if he'll kneel, postpone quarterback's workout, reports say

SHARE COPY LINK Seattle postponed a workout for Colin Kaepernick this week after the controversial quarterback declined to stop kneeling during the national anthem, ESPN reports. Many NFL players, including several Seahawks, supported his stance during the season. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

