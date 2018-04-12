Seahawks ask Kaepernick if he'll kneel, postpone quarterback's workout, reports say

The Seattle Seahawks postponed a workout for Colin Kaepernick this week after the controversial quarterback declined to stop kneeling during the national anthem, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday.
The Seahawks are still considering working out Kaepernick, a source told the network.
Seattle also had concerns about his plans for the future, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. "Seahawks brass John Schneider and Pete Carroll, want Colin Kaepernick to consider how he wants to proceed on everything (not just anthem) and get together at a later date when his plans are formed. Clearly, Seattle has accepted players speaking out for what they believe," Rapoport tweeted Thursday.
ESPN report that the Seahawks contacted Kaepernick about two weeks ago to arrange a visit. However, the trip was canceled over the last-minute stipulation regarding Kaepernick's protests during the anthem. A league source said the Seahawks wanted assurance the quarterback wouldn't kneel for the anthem, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback would not agree.
The day after the scheduled workout, NFL attorneys administered a deposition in New York regarding the league alleged attempts to keep him out of the league.
Kaepernick led the 49ers to the Super Bowl after the 2012 season, but no NFL team has signed him since he became a free agent in 2016. He did meet with the Seahawks a year ago. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said one of the reasons they didn't sign him was because Kaepernick was a starter and they already had starter in Russell Wilson.
This comes at a time in which the Cincinnati Bengals visited with San Francisco 49ers free-agent safety Eric Reid, who also knelt with Kaepernick during the anthem, and wanted assurances from Reid that he would not participate in on-field activism.
Eric Reid often kneeled with Kaepernick when they played together in San Francisco. He met recently with the Cincinnati Bengals, who also wanted assurances he would stop kneeling, ESPN reports.
The Seahawks are working to establish a backup quarterback for Russell Wilson. Trevone Boykin was released last month after his arrest in Texas on suspicion of domestic violence. And the team's No. 2 last season, Austin Davis, is a free agent.
The Seahawks are no stranger to protests during the anthem. Carroll supported Michael Bennett's decision to sit during the anthem last season. The team has also stood with interlocked arms during the anthem.
Comments