Sounders unveil new 2018 rave green uniforms

Seattle Sounders unveiled its newest rave green uniform, which serves as the club’s primary jersey for the 2018-2019 MLS seasons.
Officially dubbed “The New Rave Green,” features a jersey that is created in all-over tones of rave green, with a unique brush-stroke print across the entire front body, making each shirt slightly individual from the other. The adidas EQT collar and sleeve cuffs feature roll over of the front panel print, and the team’s crest now features a permanent silver star commemorating the 2016 MLS Cup Championship.
It also includes special recognition of the team’s fans in its jock tag design and phrasing across the back neck, both of which pay tribute to the club’s fans. Replacing the official corporate seal of the city of Seattle on the lower right hand hip of the jersey is a new jock tag celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Sounders FC Alliance.
On the back of the jersey’s neck, the phrase “You Will Hear Us” is emblazoned, paying homage to longtime SB Nation blog and online Sounders fan community Sounder at Heart , who coined the term as tribute to Sounders FC’s dedicated supporters who create the most vocal home-field advantage in Major League Soccer.
Never miss a local story.
The Heritage kit, introduced last season, remains Sounders FC’s secondary kit in 2018. The clean white body with a polo collar in bright cyan celebrates the team’s history with a throwback crest from the NASL Seattle Sounders and “Born in 74” jock tag.
Xbox continues as the club’s jersey sponsor, with the iconic letters of the Microsoft-owned gaming and entertainment system emblazoned across the chest of each kit. Xbox has been the lone jersey partner for Sounders FC since the club joined MLS.
An official jersey launch event will held at the CenturyLink Field Pro Shop on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Forward Will Bruin and midfielders Cristian Roldan, Harry Shipp and Henry Wingo are scheduled to appear.
The jersey is available for purchase beginning Saturday at all Pro Shop locations and through MLSstore.com.
Comments