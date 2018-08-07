Two Town has reopened at Point Ruston. Here’s a look at the new menu

Two Town Saloon & Eatery reopened Aug. 2 at Point Ruston, the retail-residential development that straddles Tacoma and Ruston.
The restaurant closed in April so that its new owners could revamp the menu and adjust the decor. The waterfront pub was the first restaurant at Point Ruston when it opened in 2014. A host of restaurants has opened since then, including Wildfin American Grill and its fish-and-chips counter The Daily Catch, Stack 571, Mio’s Sushi, Farrelli’s Wood Fire Pizza, Fish Brewing Pub & Eatery, Ice Cream Social and more.
Also last week, another Anthem opened where Dolce Si previously operated.
Two Town’s new owners will be familiar to Point Ruston diners.
Loreen Huynh and Hiep Nguyen also own and operate nearby Jewel Box Cafe. That Point Ruston cafe is known for its ornately decorated two-story dining room with a menu of tea, coffee, crepes and light cafe eats.
This is the first time the couple, who also live at Point Ruston, will run a pub.
Here’s a first-bite look. It’s this paper’s policy to avoid criticism of food and service in a restaurant’s first month.
Dining room: Call it steampunk Victorian with lots of visual interest. Funky light fixtures and art pieces are built from spare pipes and industrial parts (I covet the lamps). Step-up booths line one wall. Much of the seating is at wood tables with cushioned, schoolhouse style chairs. The ceiling is now adorned with a decorative cover and the walls are painted saturated shades of red and gold.
That patio: Yes, there is still a side patio with a peek-a-boo view of the water.
The menu: As Huynh promised this spring, the restaurant’s new menu has shifted from burgers and sandwiches to focus on gourmet hot dogs. The menu lists Uli’s Famous Sausages as a provider.
The menu lists nine hot dogs (and hot dog substitutes) served on buns with a choice of fries or tots ($8.95 to $12.95). A side of sweet potato fries is a $1 substitution.
Hot dogs include a classic frankfurter with sweet relish and spicy mustard ($8.95); a Polish with grilled onions, cream cheese and Mama Lil’s peppers ($10.95); a Field Roast vegan sausage with a pico de gallo style topper ($10.95); an apple chicken dog with melted brie, sweet onion jam and apple slices ($10.95); a chorizo dog with pico de gallo ($10.95) and a Dungness crab crab cake “hot dog” with garlic aioli and baby arugula ($12.95). There’s also a sausage platter with one to three sausages ($10.95 to $15.95).
Also serving: Appetizers include a hummus platter ($9.95), cheese curds ($7.95), nachos ($10.95), fried pickles ($7.95) and queso chorizo dip ($8.95).
The wings selection is deep with a half dozen sauce choices ($9.95). The menu also lists a steak salad ($14.95), Cobb salad ($12.95), grilled chicken salad ($12.95) and a grilled chicken or Caesar wrap ($10.95). Entrees are limited with a choice of steak and fries ($14.95) or cavatappi mac and cheese ($10.95).
On a first visit: Check out the bratwurst topped with sauerkraut and German-style red cabbage, plus a generous squiggle of stoneground Dijon ($10.95). The bacon-flavored hot dog tasted ultra porky with a basting of tangy barbecue sauce and toppers of apple slaw and fried onion strings ($10.95). Fries on the side were thicker-cut with a surface area just a bit shy of a steak fry cut. They were volanic hot when delivered to the table and stayed that way
Served on: Metal (prison) trays. It’s the restaurant trend that won’t go away. Restaurant owners tell me they’re great because they don’t break and are easy to clean, but I miss plates.
Tap list: 14 beers listed on tap ($4 to $6.50) with mostly Northwest and local craft beers. Narrows, 7 Seas and Silver City appear on the opening taplist. There’s also good ol’ Budweiser, plus the usual suspects from Georgetown, Rogue and Elysian. Elemental cider and wine also listed. Eight specialty cocktails listed ($8 to $12).
Two Town Saloon & Eatery
Where: 5005 Main St., Suite 131, Tacoma
Info: 253-212-9477
Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday
