What happens when a New York-style pizzeria opens in Tacoma? It runs out of dough

New York-style pizza is officially here. Salamone’s Pizza in the Stadium neighborhood quietly opened Aug. 23.





It started churning out New York style pizza by the slice for a few hours.

Then it ran out of dough.

Aug. 24, the dough supply lasted until 6 p.m. for the “soft opening,” which in restaurant parlance means, “We’ll keep the doors open until we run out, but you better come early.”

Aug. 25, 26 and 27 also saw a dough shortage by 6 p.m.

It’s safe to say the hole-in-the-wall pizzeria in the Stadium neighborhood has garnered a great deal of attention.

Here’s why. It’s serving a slice of home for Brooklyn ex-pats.

Owner Steven Salamone, a Brooklyn native who moved here to be closer to his wife’s family, specializes in pizza by the slice served New York style, which has long been in short supply in the Tacoma area. His recipes are simple interpretations of the pizza he ate growing up in Brooklyn. It’s not fancy pizza. The crust has the typical New York-style chewy resistance and the toppings are uncomplicated and basic.

While the restaurant is open, consider waiting a few weeks to visit until the staff figures out how much dough to make. It also will be serving a limited menu as it gets up to speed.

Demand so far has overwhelmed the 1,200-square-foot pizzeria with about 25 seats. The setup is just as you’d expect with a by-the-slice pizzeria. Diners select a slice from a handful of varieties available at that moment. At Salamone’s, the slices are around $3 each.

Per Brooklyn style, the pizza available at the moment is displayed on the counter. If it cools, the protocol is to throw it back in the oven for a few minutes to reheat. Want extra toppings? The counter workers will toss on a few choices and heat it up in the restaurant’s deck oven.

The style of dining is quick, casual, inexpensive and meant to be eaten fast. To eat it New Yorker style, just fold in your hand, shove in your mouth and go. Soda is served in cans.

For those wanting take-out, whole pies are available, but as the restaurant adjusts to overwhelming demand, call ahead with 30 minutes to an hour advance notice.

Salamone’s Pizza

Where: 24 N. Tacoma Ave., Tacoma

Info: 253-444-2646 or salamonespizzeria.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily (or until the dough runs out)