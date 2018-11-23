Beer Star Tacoma is ready to open on Sixth Avenue

Beer Star Tacoma has set an opening date. If all goes as planned, the taproom plans to open its doors Nov. 30.





The beer-focused business with 50 tap lines had hoped to open in the summer, but permit delays thwarted that plan.

The 3,500-square-foot space at 4328 Sixth Ave. is opening in the former home of a 7-Eleven and Bombay Bistro before that.

There will be room for about 99 people. The seating will be spread across a dining room that includes a children’s play room, just like the original Beer Star in Seattle’s White Center neighborhood. Seattle Beer Star opened in 2017.

Beer Star Tacoma duplicates that concept, which is heavily focused on craft adult beverages and includes a family friendly focus and accoutrements for children.

The 50 tap lines will have a heavy representation from Tacoma and Seattle brewers and include cider and wine.

While the White Center location has an affiliated kitchen on location, the kitchen will be very limited at Tacoma Beer Star. Its owners intend to host visiting food trucks daily so that visitors will find a broader assortment of food beyond the simple sandwiches Beer Star Tacoma plans to serve.

The taproom intends to make good use of an outdoor patio equipped with a fire bowl and giant television.

Seattle restaurant owners James Weimann and Deming Maclise are behind the project. They’re the duo behind Tacoma’s Rhein Haus, which opened in 2017. With several business partners, they operate a number of restaurant and entertainment venues from Tacoma to Seattle. Their business partners Patrick Riggs, Deveaux Hill and Galen Krohn will run Beer Star Tacoma.









Beer Star Tacoma

Where: 4328 Sixth Ave., Tacoma

Opening: Nov. 30, if all goes as planned