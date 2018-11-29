TNT Diner

TNT Diner

TNT Diner

Not so fast. Here’s the new opening date for Beer Star Tacoma

By Sue Kidd

November 29, 2018 03:30 PM

A frosty mug of beer.
A frosty mug of beer. Staff file, 2014 Peter Haley
A frosty mug of beer. Staff file, 2014 Peter Haley

Restaurant openings can be finicky undertakings. If something can go wrong, it will.

Such is the case with Beer Star Tacoma in Tacoma’s Sixth Avenue neighborhood. The taproom had planned to open Friday (Nov. 30), but that opening has been delayed due to an expected liquor permit that did not come through in time.

Expect the doors to open Dec. 6. The beer-focused business will be equipped with 50 tap lines featuring a broad selection of craft beer and other adult beverages.

The family friendly 3,500 square-feet space at 4328 Sixth Ave. has room for about 99. An oversized bar will seat a good number of those patrons.

For those with tots, there also will be a children’s play area.

The food focus will be on-site food trucks that will provide the food, although a very limited menu of sandwiches will be served by Beer Star Tacoma, as well.

The taproom comes from the same owners at Rhein Haus Tacoma, which opened in 2017 in the Stadium neighborhood. Beer Star Tacoma is modeled after a taproom of the same name and concept in Seattle’s White Center neighborhood.

Beer Star Tacoma

Where: 4328 Sixth Ave., Tacoma

Opening: Dec. 6, if all goes as planned

Related stories from Tacoma News Tribune

tnt-diner

Sue Kidd

Sue Kidd has been The News Tribune’s restaurant critic since 2008. She dines anonymously and The News Tribune pays for all meals. Sue is a South Sound native. She writes about new restaurants, openings and closures and knows where to find the best tacos in every neighborhood.

  Comments  