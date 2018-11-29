Not so fast. Here’s the new opening date for Beer Star Tacoma

Restaurant openings can be finicky undertakings. If something can go wrong, it will.

Such is the case with Beer Star Tacoma in Tacoma’s Sixth Avenue neighborhood. The taproom had planned to open Friday (Nov. 30), but that opening has been delayed due to an expected liquor permit that did not come through in time.

Expect the doors to open Dec. 6. The beer-focused business will be equipped with 50 tap lines featuring a broad selection of craft beer and other adult beverages.

The family friendly 3,500 square-feet space at 4328 Sixth Ave. has room for about 99. An oversized bar will seat a good number of those patrons.

For those with tots, there also will be a children’s play area.

The food focus will be on-site food trucks that will provide the food, although a very limited menu of sandwiches will be served by Beer Star Tacoma, as well.

The taproom comes from the same owners at Rhein Haus Tacoma, which opened in 2017 in the Stadium neighborhood. Beer Star Tacoma is modeled after a taproom of the same name and concept in Seattle’s White Center neighborhood.

Beer Star Tacoma

Where: 4328 Sixth Ave., Tacoma



Opening: Dec. 6, if all goes as planned