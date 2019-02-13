South Hill just got a new breakfast restaurant with a huge menu (with lunch and dinner, too)

South Hill’s newest restaurant, Tim’s Kitchen Puyallup, is now open at 12615 Meridian E.

It plans to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner daily.

The new restaurant will keep limited hours until the end of the week. After that, it expects to operate normal business hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant is an outpost of the original Tim’s Kitchen in Orting, which opened in 2013.

The restaurant was founded by Tim Speakman and is run by several members of the family. Alex Handy will manage the South Hill location.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune

It’s an American restaurant serving the greatest hits of comfort food and diner classics.

The restaurant will be a welcome find for salad bar lovers. Its salad bar comes with a choice of more than 20 salad ingredients and six dressings.

That end of Pierce County offers a better concentration of salad bar choices than in any other part of the county. Salad bars operate at Aversano’s in downtown Sumner, Charlie’s in downtown Puyallup, Napoli Italiano in South Hill and now Tim’s Kitchen in South Hill (and be sure to add independent restaurants Louie G’s Pizza and Deli U.S.A. in Fife and Marlene’s Market & Deli in Tacoma to your salad bar list if you keep one).

At Tim’s, diners can add on a trip to the salad bar — $1.99 for a plate or $3.69 for a bowl — as an addition to most meals, or diners simply can order salad bar for a meal with one-trip eating or all-you-can-eat trips ranging from $8.99 to $11.99.

The lunch-and-dinner menu includes all the American basics — half-pound burgers with a side ($11.99 to $13.99), a number of diner-style cold/grilled/hot sandwiches ($9.99 to $13.99), gourmet sausages that come with a side ($10.99), gourmet hot dogs with a side ($8.99 to $11.99), fried chicken baskets or dinners ($9.99 to $15.99) and nearly 20 dinner entrees ($13.99 to $23.99) that range from salmon ($19.99) to steaks ($13.99 to $23.99), meat loaf on Tuesday nights ($13.99), chicken pot pie ($14.99), liver and onions ($13.99), fish and chips ($12.99 to $14.99) and pork chops ($14.99 to $18.99).

Breakfast is probably what has made the Orting outpost of Tim’s Kitchen regionally known. The menu includes a $5 breakfast special (on certain weekdays only), and the rest of the breakfast menu covers a broad field of favorites.

It includes omelets ($10.99 to $13.99), griddle cakes, griddle combo plates, French toast and waffles ($8.99 to $11.99), cinnamon rolls ($3.79), a light eater menu ($5.99 to $7.59), big breakfast combo plates ($8.99 to $12.99), several kinds of eggs Benedict ($10.99 to $12.99) and more than a dozen classic breakfast entrees such as biscuits and gravy ($7.99), fried chicken and waffles ($13.99), ham steak and eggs ($12.99), corned beef and hash ($12.99) and chicken fried steak and eggs ($14.99).

It’s a family friendly establishment with a kids menu for those younger than 12 ($5.99). It also lists a senior menu for diners 62 and older ($6.59 to $10.99).

Tim’s Kitchen Puyallup opened in the former home of Rose Garden, the Chinese restaurant that moved five blocks away in November to 13105 Meridian E. Puyallup, 253-770-9988.

Tim’s Kitchen Puyallup

Where: 12615 Meridian E., Puyallup

Info: facebook.com/timskitchenpuyallup