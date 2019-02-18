New Beefy’s Burgers opening on 6th Ave in Tacoma

Beefy’s Burgers will open Wednesday, if all goes as planned, in Tacoma’s Sixth Avenue neighborhood.

It’s a fast-casual spot for burgers, fries and shakes. Beefy’s will open in the former home of Fish Fish Fish, the long anticipated but short lived fish-and-chips restaurant that operated from April to August 2018.

Beefy’s Burgers comes from the same owner of Fish Fish Fish, Robert Stocker. Stocker closed Fish Fish Fish in August after the concept didn’t meet his expectations.

Instead, he opted to create a fast, inexpensive burger restaurant. It’ll be similar to his other restaurant, Shake Shake Shake, which operates in Tacoma’s Stadium neighborhood.

Shake Shake Shake has a focus on more upscale burgers with heftier price tags.

At Beefy’s Burgers at 3018 Sixth Ave., the burgers will be fast and inexpensive. There will be some similarities between Shake Shake Shake and Beefy’s, though.

“We are using fresh beef, never frozen, hand pressed on the griddle,” said Stocker. That’s how Shake Shake Shake’s burgers are made. He added, “I’m using the same chrome griddle for the perfect burger as Shake.”

“It’s a very small menu in the fashion of Dick’s (the Seattle burger restaurant). Fast, fresh and that is it,” said Stocker.

Like Dick’s, substitutions won’t be allowed and condiment packets and sauces come with upcharges ranging from 5 to 49 cents.

When Stocker says the burgers will be inexpensive, he’s right on the money. A hamburger and fry will be $4.78.

Standard hamburgers will be an eighth of a pound and cost $2.79 each, but can be doubled to two patties for $3.99. Standard cheeseburgers are $3.09 for a single and $4.29 for a double. There’s also a deluxe on the menu, with secret sauce, lettuce, onion and pickles, starting at $3.63.

The menu also lists corn dogs ($2.29) and hot dogs ($2.29).

Crinkle-cut fries are the only other menu item ($1.99). Sorry onion ring lovers, those won’t be on the opening menu.

He also plans to serve shakes ($2.29 to $3.99).

Said Stocker, “Real strawberry, chocolate, vanilla and Oreo (shakes) only. Same brand as Shake, really good ice cream.”

Stocker said burgers will come with a secret sauce he’s created that’s something like a Thousand Island with “a really great relish.”

The casual restaurant will have about 10 tables and the same layout as Fish Fish Fish. The decor inside has been updated to a new color scheme of red, white and aqua but still carries the same retro ‘60s era theme.

Beefy’s Burgers

Where: 3018 Sixth Ave., Tacoma

Info: bit.ly/2Gw9LDQ

Opening: Feb. 20, if all goes as planned