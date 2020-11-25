Take the family holiday shopping this weekend at these five local pop-up markets

Incline Cider House in Tacoma’s Brewery Blocks is one of dozens of businesses participating in downtown Tacoma’s “Holiday Haul Crawl,” with in-person and online shopping available. dperine@thenewstribune.com

Has there ever been a better year to buy everything you need (and want) for the holidays from local businesses?

Get your shopping done this weekend at five pop-up markets stacked with South Sound makers.

Organizers of each of the below markets have outlined that vendors will be well-spaced and will follow COVID-approved sanitation. In addition to monitoring crowd flow, some are outdoors. A couple also offer online shops to support local from the comfort of your couch.

The markets coincide with Black Friday, which no doubt will look different this year, while Saturday celebrates small businesses. Even Cyber Monday has a local bent.

Put your jacket on and find something special for that special someone, and make it local.

Truthsgiving by The Community Market

▪ What: shared space for BIPOC-owned businesses

▪ When: Nov. 22-Dec. 1

▪ Where: around Tacoma

The Community Market is a collective that connects businesses owned by people of color with each other and the broader community. For this event, stores around Tacoma are sharing space with Black and Indigenous-owned businesses free of charge. Follow The Community Market on Instagram for details.

Black Friday Weekend Autumn Market

▪ What: pop-up hosted by Tacoma Art Market, tacomaartmarket.com

▪ When: Nov. 27-28, 4-10 p.m.

▪ Where: 611 N. Pine St. (outside Engine House No. 9), Tacoma

This outdoor holiday pop-up shop will feature local crafters under a 100-foot by 40-foot tent in the parking lot next to Engine House, which is temporarily closed. Masks are mandatory, and crowd flow will be monitored through a separate entrance and exit. Under some string lights for festive decor, vendors will be spaced in their own 10-foot by 10-foot areas. This event is hosted by Tacoma Art Market, Tacoma Art Walk and the 6th Avenue Business District.

The Traveling Happy Market

▪ What: regular pop-up market, thetravelinghappymarket.com

▪ When: Nov. 27-28, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. (also virtual)

▪ Where: The Outlet Collection, 1101 Supermall Way, Ste. 1333, Auburn

Look for the old Sports Authority space (between entrances A and B) to find this roving pop-up market this weekend, stacked with local vendors selling plenty of holiday wares. The large space will allow for social distancing and public safety, the organizers said. The organization hosts a regular pop-up at the Anthem Coffee in University Place, also happening this Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Starting Friday, you can shop virtually, too — check the Instagram accounts of The Traveling Happy Market and Rising Tide Markets.

Small Business Saturday Market

▪ What: pop-up market hosted by Farm 12, farm12.org

▪ When: Nov. 28, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

▪ Where: Farm 12, 3303 8th Ave. SE, Puyallup

The idyllic venue, restaurant and cafe in Puyallup has reconfigured its outdoor areas and flung open its big doors to create a winter wonderland for outdoor dining. This Saturday, they host one of their semi-regular Saturday markets just in time for the holidays. Local vendors will be socially distanced outside, and the bakery will be open for coffee and pastries.

Holiday Haul Crawl

▪ What: 12 days of shopping hosted by Downtown Tacoma Partnership, downtowntacomapartnership.com

▪ When: Dec. 1-12

▪ Where: downtown Tacoma and online

The Downtown Tacoma Partnership has brought back its Holiday Haul Crawl after a successful debut in 2019. Local businesses will be prepared to safely welcome customers in-person, but due to the pandemic, the organization has also set up a website where you can shop from the comfort of your own home. Follow along on Instagram for a fresh new deal every day of the promotion. You’ll also see deals on the dedicated online shop, shopdowntowntacoma.com.