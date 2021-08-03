8 old-school Tacoma breakfast spots to visit as Old Milwaukee Cafe closes

The chicken-fried steak, hash browns and eggs at Marcia’s Silver Spoon.

Longtime Tacoma diner Old Milwaukee Cafe officially closed this month, following more than a quarter-century serving Tacoma hot coffee and fresh omelets.

Not to fret: There are still old-school American eateries for big plates of comfort food. Sadly none are open late-night, so rise and shine for flaky biscuits, homemade cinnamon rolls, Monte Cristo sandwiches and hashbrowns — or a burger, if that’s your jam.

Anglea’s Restaurant

7511 Portland Ave. E., Tacoma, 253-531-9329, facebook.com/AngleasRestaurant

Known for its fried chicken and jojos as well as homemade cinnamon rolls, simply glazed or swirled with caramel and pecans, this Midland cafe has been in operation since 1947 — though the current owners have reigned since the early ‘90s.

Where to Eat newsletter The latest South Sound dining news, with restaurant openings and closings, reviews and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Alfred’s Cafe

402 Puyallup Ave., Tacoma, 253-627-5491, facebook.com

Located in the former Brunswick Hotel, constructed in 1918, this Dome District restaurant has been around for decades, featuring all-day breakfast, lots of sandwiches and a full bar prepped for bloodies and mimosas.

Browns Point Diner

6622 East Side Dr. NE, Tacoma, 253-952-3743, facebook.com/brownspointdiner

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

In Northeast Tacoma, this spot considers itself “the community’s stop for good old fashion American cooking,” serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. With The Sand Bar and Grill next door, it also boasts a full bar with specialty cocktails.

Hob Nob

716 6th Ave., Tacoma, 253-272-3200, hobnobtacoma.com

Part of the Sound Restaurant Family — which also owns Bur’s in Lakewood, The Poodle Dog in Fife and Knapp’s in Proctor — this one across from Wright Park has been serving Tacoma since the 1940s. The historic building originally housed three businesses: a general store, candy shop and laundry.

The Homestead Restaurant & Bakery

7837 S. Tacoma Way, Tacoma, 253-476-9000, homesteadwa.com

Serving South Tacoma for more than three decades, Homestead — inside a converted red barn — is hard to miss. Enjoy breakfast classics, updated sandwiches and a slice of cherry pie.

Knapp’s Restaurant

2707 N. Proctor St., Tacoma, 253-759-9009, knappsrestaurant.com

Sister to Hob Nob, this Proctor restaurant serves a shorter menu of essential breakfast dishes, including The Poodle Dog’s famous butterhorns, alongside sandwiches, soups and salads. At Knapp’s Lounge next door, the bar menu focuses on fried apps.

Marcia’s Silver Spoon Cafe

2601 S. Tacoma Way, Tacoma, 253-472-0157, facebook.com/marciassilverspoon

Still cash-only after all these years, Marcia’s continues to serve huge portions of Americana favorites, including homemade biscuits and gravy, with specials handwritten on a dry-erase board.

Patty’s Burgers

5615 S. Tacoma Way, Tacoma, 253-474-0844

This South Tacoma greasy burger destination also serves morning meals, ranging from omelets to waffles, pancakes, country fried steak and breakfast burritos.