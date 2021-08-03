As a bit of Sixth Avenue history fades, Sixth & Alder marks its first summer of operation

Much has changed in the block where the Sixth & Alder Apartments has been built. The complex, first proposed in 2016, is seeking occupants for its ground-floor retail spaces. Photo taken in Tacoma on August 3, 2021. drew.perine@thenewstribune.com

As news of the official end of Old Milwaukee Cafe sinks in, its worth noting how much that block of Sixth Avenue has changed in recent years.

The Sixth & Alder Apartments, first proposed in 2016, is open and accepting tenants. Through the years, the project evolved and included the demolition of the original Trapper’s Sushi site. The new building is the new home for the popular restaurant.

Developer Kirk Rector, principal of Tacoma’s Affinity Real Estate Management, told The News Tribune on Tuesday via email, “We have two (retail) spaces remaining and available besides Trapper’s Sushi.”

Those sites are approximately 1,600 square feet and 1,400 square feet.

“They are non-contiguous spaces with a hallway in between them per City code requirement,” he added.

As for what could potentially come to set up shop, Rector said: “We are open to a variety of different users and businesses that complement the other existing businesses and retailers along the vibrant Sixth Avenue corridor.”

“Tenant Improvement allowances are available based on tenant financial strength, credit history, etc.,” he added.

He noted, “We have been in dialogue with a couple of smaller restaurant operators for these spaces, but no lease agreements signed to date.”

The apartments above the ground-floor retail opened the first week of May, “and we are currently running between 25 to 30 percent occupancy at this time,” Rector said.

More information on the apartments and retail space available is at sixthandalderapts.com.

