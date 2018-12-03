From two sites to one: Tacoma’s WorkSource moving to new office Dec. 10

Those seeking jobs or career retraining assistance in Tacoma will soon have one office to visit for all things WorkSource.
Free employment and training services will be available starting Monday (Dec. 10) from WorkSource’s new office at 2121 S. State St. For those without cars, the office is accessible via Pierce Transit Route 57.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The building is officially known as Centennial Place II, next to Centennial Place I, home of the state Department of Social and Health Service’s Community Services offices.
The office is on the third floor. There will be designated parking for customers/visitors at the front of the building.
The phone number for the new office is 253-593-7300.
The new location replaces offices at 650 S. Cedar St. and 1305 Tacoma Ave. S. Friday (Dec. 7) will be the last day of operation at the two offices.
Other WorkSource offices in Pierce County, in addition to services for military personnel at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, will remain in operation. Those sites are at Pierce College Fort Steilacoom in Lakewood and Goodwill’s WorkSource Affiliate on South 27th Street in Tacoma.
WorkForce Central also unveiled a new job search engine focused just on Pierce County. That site is at http://workforce-central.org/job-seekers/find-a-job/
Comments