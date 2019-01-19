Identities released of 2 found dead inside car after shooting near Tacoma Mall

The two people found dead in an automobile after gunshots were heard coming from inside it Friday evening have been identified.
On Saturday, the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office identified the two as Emmalee Masker, 27, of Tacoma and Gary Peterson, 71, of Puyallup.
The investigation into their deaths was continuing on Saturday, according to Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool.
The car was parked in a restaurant parking lot in the 4800 block of Tacoma Mall Boulevard at 5 p.m. Friday when passersby heard the gunfire and called 911.
The two people were found dead, apparently from gunshot wounds, when police arrived.
No suspects are being sought, Cool said.
