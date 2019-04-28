Woman shot and killed in Puyallup area robbery

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A woman was shot and killed during a robbery at a Puyallup area convenience store early Saturday evening, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The woman was identified as Soon Ja Nam, 79.

Detectives are now looking for two suspects: both are described as black men with dark complexions who are six-feet tall and weigh 200 pounds. They were last seen wearing beanie caps and white hospital-style surgical masks.

The gunman also was seen wearing a gray hoodie, black sweatpants and gray tennis shoes. The driver had a scruffy beard and was seen wearing a blue hoodie, gray sweatpants and white shoes.

Detectives say the suspects fled the scene in a gray, 1990’s four-door Nissan Sentra. They were last seen headed west on 112th Street South.

About 5 p.m. Saturday, detectives, citing witness information, say the suspects entered the Handy Corner store in the 8000 block of 112th Street East in the Puyallup area.

Detectives say they pulled out handguns and demanded cash from the store owner — Soon Ja Nam. After she gave them cash from the register, one of the suspects followed her toward the store office and shot her in the back.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.