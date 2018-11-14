Tacoma’s Red Hot is a ‘Food Paradise’ for Travel Channel

Tacoma’s hot dog heaven is about to become a “Food Paradise” on national TV.
The Travel Channel is spending all day Thursday at The Red Hot — Sixth Avenue’s hot dog and beer emporium.
A crew from “Food Paradise” will be filming brother-owners Chris and Stu Miller and their customers for the program.
The show visits “must see” restaurants that offer unique dining experiences, the Travel Channel says.
“Since fantastic food is more important to many travelers than museums, hotels and souvenirs, we’ve compiled all the must-stop food spots across the country that offer a one-of-a-kind dining experience,” the Travel Channel says of its show.
Judging by previous episodes on hamburgers, BBQ and “deep fried paradise,” the show doesn’t seem to be interested in health food.
“They want to come and see how we make some things,” Chris Miller told The News Tribune. “There’s a topic to the show, but we’re not allowed to talk about it.”
Given the menu, that topic is probably hot dogs or beer. The Red Hot offers over a dozen varieties of hot dogs plus sausages and “slamwiches.”
The Hound Dog is made with peanut butter and bacon. The Gangsta Mac hot dog comes with mac and cheese. The Banh Mi is a garlic-chicken sausage with Vietnamese seasonings.
The Red Hot is also one of Tacoma’s top destinations for craft beer.
This isn’t the first flirtation with TV fame for the Miller brothers. Not long after they opened in 2007, the Food Network propelled them to food fame.
“It is reassuring,” Miller said of this new interest in his family business. “We are doing something right.”
Crews will film in the kitchen and dining room.
“They’ll be interviewing some of our customers,” Miller said.
He suspects it’s one of those customers that tipped off the Travel Channel.
“Knowing that we got on this because people in our community are talking about us is super cool,” he said.
