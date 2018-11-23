New industrial park coming to Frederickson in three phases

The rollout of industrial developments in Pierce County continues, this time with a 210-acre project in the Frederickson Industrial Area.
Frederickson One, at 38th Avenue East and 200th Street East, is the first Northwest development for Chicago-based Logistics Property Co. It will be built in three phases.
The first phase will total 478,142 square feet and the second phase will be 512,000 square feet, according to the company. Phase 3 will offer 70 acres of development with 1.4 million square feet “that provides complete flexibility for potential build-to-suit users.”
The company would not disclose the cost of the project, which it described as one of the largest industrial developments in the area.
Construction is set to begin in spring 2019 for the first phase with completion targeted for spring 2020.
The company described the site as offering “primary access via the new six-lane Canyon Road,” as well as access to state routes 512 and 167 and Interstate 5.
It also will have 56-foot-wide private roads, direct access from 38th Avenue East and 200th Street East and access to “heavy power and rail,” according to a company release.
The project joins the list of recently completed or announced projects in Pierce County, including the Tacoma Logistics Center and a Sumner Distribution Center, along with plans for Tacoma I-5 Distribution Center.
“We’re excited to enter the Pacific Northwest market with this project,” Dennis Rice, Logistics Property’s executive vice president for its western region, said in the release. “There continues to be tremendous growth in the Seattle-Tacoma region.”
The company said it anticipates developing sites “in the near term” in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Texas and the Midwest.
Logistics Property has offices in cities nationwide and is set to open one in Seattle.
