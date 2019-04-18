McMenamins Elks Temple opens next week. Here’s what you need to know about opening events

Take a look inside McMenamins Elks Temple Take a tour inside the McMenamins Elks Temple in Tacoma. The building includes a live music venue, hotel, and several bars. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a tour inside the McMenamins Elks Temple in Tacoma. The building includes a live music venue, hotel, and several bars.

Tacoma McMenamins Elks Temple is just about ready to open its doors to the public, and it is shaping up to be a busy first week.

Andersen Construction, working for the past few years to bring the historic site at 565 Broadway back to a functioning state, posted on social media Tuesday (April 16) that official building occupancy for the business had been granted after passing final inspections.

The site is set to open to the public at 7 a.m. Wednesday (April 24).





In a release touting the opening week’s events, McMenamins said: “From this moment forward, visitors will wail in the Spanish Ballroom, hotel guests will slumber overlooking Commencement Bay and diners will revel within the property’s artfully bedecked walls.”

McMenamins’ will host a series of free shows in the Elks’ Spanish Ballroom. Event updates, ticket purchase and a full calendar are online at SpanishBallroomTac.com

Music schedule:

Wednesday

▪ 11:30 a.m.: Opening day bagpipe performance on site.

▪ 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Champagne Sunday, a Tacoma- based rock band. (Doors open at 5 p.m.)

▪ 8-10 p.m.: Young Fresh Fellows, Seattle-based alternative rock group.





Thursday

▪ 8 p.m.: Knife Knights musical duo. (Doors open at 7 p.m.)

Friday

▪ 8 p.m.: Giants in the Trees, rock quartet from Wahkiakum County, Washington. (Doors open at 7 p.m.)

Saturday

▪ 8 p.m.: Garcia Birthday Band, from Portland, Jerry Garcia/Grateful Dead inspired. (Doors open at 7 p.m.)

Sunday

▪ 7 p.m.: Retrospecter, Tacoma-based rock band. (Doors open at 6 p.m., The only non-free show the first week; $5 tickets available for purchase online)

Monday

▪ 8 p.m.: An Evening with my Siamese Twin, alternative ‘80s cover band. (Doors open at 7 p.m.)

Tuesday

▪ 7 p.m.: An Evening with ERINA, indie rock band from Olympia. (Doors open at 6 p.m.)

Ahead of the celebrations, the site’s familiar goats returned this week to help clear brush.

Merchandise with the Elks’ brand also has arrived. The items will be available in-house and on the Elks’ website starting April 24.

The Elks includes 45 hotel rooms with private baths, McMenamins Pub that seats 250 (opens at 7 a.m.), the Old Hangout Bar (lunch and drinks starting at noon, must be 21 or older), The Spanish Bar (tapas and drinks starting at 11 a.m.), Doc’s Bar (game room including shuffle board, pool and pinball opens 11 a.m., must be 21 or older), a bottle shop and brewery tasting room (also serving espresso starting at 7 a.m.) an on-site brewery serving handcrafted ales, and the 700-capacity Spanish Ballroom.

More information on the site is at https://www.mcmenamins.com/elks-temple.