If you bought your dream home recently in Tacoma, Redfin salutes you

Pierce County home prices, rents on a steady climb KIng County buyers have driven cash sales in search of more affordable housing.

In May, Redfin took note of how quickly homes sold in Tacoma. This month, the city has entered the ranks of Amazon HQ2 adjacent cities in terms of competitive offers.

According to Redfin: “The most competitive U.S. housing markets are the two that are closest to Crystal City, home of Amazon’s upcoming second headquarters (HQ2) in Virginia: Alexandria and Arlington.”

The real estate data company noted that the two cities are seeing homes go under contract faster than the national rate or the D.C. metro as a whole.

Along with Alexandria and Arlington, No. 3 in its “Most Competitive Cities for Homebuyers” is Grand Rapids, Michigan.

No. 4 is Tacoma, followed by Oakland to round out the top 5.

“Compared to last summer when we debuted the Redfin Compete Score, only Oakland and Tacoma have retained their positions in the top five most-competitive markets,” Redfin’s post noted.

Redfin’s view is that Amazon also is helping to price people out of Seattle and into Tacoma for homes, which is no surprise to those already here.

Recent super-commuting data from Apartment List — those with commute times of 90 minutes or more each way — show Pierce with the biggest percentage of its workforce as super-commuters in the Seattle metro area.

The percentage and number of each county’s workforce that ranks as super-commuters:

▪ King: 2.2 percent of workforce — 23,365 workers.

▪ Pierce: 4.8 percent of workforce are super commuters — 17,922 workers.

▪ Snohomish: 3.7 percent of workforce —13,525 workers.

For comparison, 2.9 percent of workers nationally are super commuters.