Redfin sees what Tacoma has known all along: We’re now nation’s hottest homes market

Real estate company Redfin, in a new report published online Friday (May 24), has declared the Tacoma metro area as the nation’s hottest housing market.





Yes, the entire nation.

The report cites Seattle’s high prices for the continuing drive southward.

According to the report, “The Tacoma metro topped the charts in mid-May, when 50.2 percent of recently sold homes went under contract within two weeks — a higher share than any other metro — with the typical home finding a buyer in just eight days, the shortest median time on market nationwide.”

The report also points to the area’s tight supply of inventory. And, in bad news for those looking for bargains, we’re now into California metros territory in terms of what people are willing to pay above price to get a home here.

“Another sign of the hot housing market in Tacoma is that 49.7 percent of homes sold above asking price for the four weeks ending May 19, more than any metro except San Francisco (66.7 percent), Oakland (58.7 percent) and San Jose (54.5 percent), which also happen to be the three most expensive metros in the country by median home sale price,” according to the report.

“Tacoma home-sale prices were up 6 percent year over year to $370,000 (median) in mid-May, as sales fell 5.5 percent and inventory dropped 12.5 percent.”

Tacoma’s median price is still significantly lower than Seattle’s at $595,000, but higher than the national median of $314,876.

“Ordinary homebuyers have gotten fed up with home prices in Seattle, largely because most people aren’t able to compete with highly paid tech workers and executives at companies like Amazon,” Ellen Campion, a Redfin agent in Tacoma, said in the article.

One caveat: The percentage of offers competing with Redfin offers, according to the article, was not as high as it was last year — a similar trend the company had seen in other West Coast cities, which may speak more to decreased inventory than demand.

Redfin agent Ashley Sprecher gave a shoutout to Tacoma neighborhoods attracting families.

“In addition to offering more affordable housing options, Tacoma is becoming a vital city in its own right,” she said in the article. “Some of the neighborhoods, like Old Town, Proctor District and the West End are becoming revitalized, and they’re great for families looking for walkability.”

The report adds to recent coverage about Tacoma’s rise in the ranks of metros. A May 8 Stranger article, “Tacoma is Positioned to Displace Seattle as the Region’s Center for the Arts,” drew attention to the city’s investment in the arts.

A new report last week also showed Pierce County with record tourism numbers.

Council member Robert Thoms, in an emailed response, told The News Tribune on Friday: “Quality of life is my top priority, and having wise infrastructure investment is critical, and the revitalization efforts are welcomed by many; however, as a city we must find ways to mitigate impacts and protect our wonderful neighborhoods. Quality of the neighborhoods is why there is a surge.

“While many focus on the challenges associated with a hot housing market, I believe it is a good challenge to have because it requires us as a community to up our game .... We need more housing at all levels, we had a shortages after 2008 crash and we haven’t been able to keep up so I am eager to work with developers and the private sector to increase units and churn necessary to have housing available to all income levels.”

This story will be updated.