Developers launch their second industrial site in Sumner

Bridge Point Sumner South (outlined in blue in photo) is set to have construction completed next year.

Industrial development continues to be big business for Pierce County.

This week, Chicago-based Bridge Development Partners announced the purchase of 3.81 acres at 3113 142nd Ave. E. in Sumner.

It’s Bridge Development’s fifth area purchase, third in the Tacoma area and second in Sumner.

The new site is combined from two smaller properties, one of which was formerly a small blueberry farm. It is set to become home to Bridge Point Sumner South, a new 82,591-square-foot industrial building for small-to-midsize tenants. The space can be divisible down to 30,000 square feet, according to the development announcement.

County records list the purchase price at just under $3 million.

On its website, the company lists its concentration of developments in Washington, California, Illinois, New York, New Jersey and Florida, with 1.82 million square feet of development worth $307 million in Washington state alone.

“The Bridge Point Sumner South property is strategically located, essentially straddling two highly active submarkets, the South Sound and the Kent Valley,” said Justin Carlucci, Bridge’s Northwest Regional Partner in the announcement.

Construction is targeted for completion next year.

Bridge Development’s other projects include Bridge Point Lacey, Bridge Point Kent 100, Bridge Point Sumner 60 and Bridge Point I-5 in Portland, Oregon.