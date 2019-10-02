Here’s an update on Puyallup’s newest shopping center, including when the Safeway opens

SHARE COPY LINK

Construction on the Pioneer Crossing shopping center at Shaw Road East and East Pioneer Avenue in Puyallup is rolling along on schedule.

According to a media representative for PMF Investments of Bellevue, the Safeway grocery store planned for the site will open in late November or the first week of December, along with Starbucks.

The Safeway will include a full-service sushi counter and a “Drive-Up and Go” feature for online orders, as well as pharmacy and a separate fuel station.

The developers have marketed the shopping center area as having the “second-fastest growth of any submarket in Puget Sound region, over 250 housing starts per quarter and over 10,000 lots still to be built.”

The rest of the center is set to be open by April 2020.

City of Puyallup officials and representatives from PMF Investments, Safeway and Starbucks gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony for the shopping center at the end of March.

PMF Investments also completed work this year on its newly renovated Tahoma Vista Shopping Center in Tacoma.