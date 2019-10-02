Another Tacoma brewery has closed its taproom but will keep making beer in Edmonds

SHARE COPY LINK

More bad news has arrived on the Tacoma beer-brewing front.

Following The Hub Tacoma and Tap Room’s closure in the Stadium District this summer, and a warning of an “oversaturated” market, Pacific Brewing & Malting Co. has announced closure of its taproom.

In a post Sept. 30 on its Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as an announcement on its website, the brewer said that while it is still in business and its beer will still be available in local venues, it’s moving its brewing operations to its sister brewery, American Brewing Co., in Edmonds.

It said it is taking the action “while we actively look for new opportunities in Tacoma.”

Pacific will be open one final time to the public from noon to 11 p.m., Saturday (Oct. 5) at 610 Pacific Ave., with all beer and merchandise 50 percent off.

The company recently celebrated its fifth anniversary Sept. 14 and has long tied its brand to the original Pacific Brewing and Malting of Tacoma, which opened in 1897. It uses the original logo and has, as its motto: “Shut down by Prohibition in 1916. Reborn 2014.”

The company said in Sept. 30 announcement that the taproom closure “has nothing to do with the building’s owners who are, by the way, friends and investors in the brewery.”

It also wasn’t assigning any blame to the nearby McMenamins Elks Temple, which opened this year. The post described McMenamins as “nothing but kind and generous. They were great neighbors and we wish them the best.”

As for the future, it concluded: “No, we don’t know where we will land and if anyone knows of a good space we’d love to hear from you.”