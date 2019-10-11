Two new Tacoma cider businesses are holding grand openings in next few weeks

SHARE COPY LINK

Cider making has become a popular business concept in Tacoma, with one new venue recently opened and another to open later this month.

▪ Tacoma Cider Co., 1116 Court E, Tacoma, has announced its grand opening celebration starting at 2 p.m. Oct. 26. The business is an offshoot of Tacoma Brewing Co., which launched in 2012, with all operations based in the city.

Morgan Alexander, founder and brewmaster of Tacoma Brewing, told The News Tribune via email that the event will run until 9 p.m. “or until the cider is gone.”

The event will include flights and 10-ounce pours.

“We’re also working on some special grand opening cider cocktails,” he added. “Cocktails are a big inspiration for the ciders we’re doing. Many will be designed to work with the addition of spirits.”

Also of note: its sister company, Tacoma Brewing Co., will have its seventh anniversary celebration, 2-9 p.m. Nov. 9.

▪ Incline Cider House, 2115 S. C St., in Brewery Blocks Tacoma, had its soft launch mid-September and is planning its grand opening starting at 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 2.

In its announcement on Facebook, the site calls the event, “A party with food, music, give-aways, and all kinds of good stuff! We’re celebrating our new home in Tacoma & saying goodbye to the construction zone.”

According to an initial announcement in January, this is the company’s first retail tasting room site, “offering one of the largest draft cider selections in the South Sound,” along with beer and wine.

“The last three years have been dedicated to establishing our brand in order to take this next step,” said Incline Cider’s co-founder and owner, Jordan Zehner, said in the January announcement.

The craft cider company launched in 2015 in Auburn. Its products are distributed just here and at grocers and other outlets in Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Missouri, Nevada and Alaska.