Victory all but certain for Ang, who maintains wide lead in latest count in port race

Tuesday’s ballot count moved one port race out of the realm of possible mandatory recount territory.

In Position 5, Kristin Ang has maintained her lead against Dave Bryant 51.09 percent to 48.39 percent.

On Tuesday, Ang’s lead held steady with 4,713 more votes than Bryant with an estimated 2,000 votes left to count, now putting the race effectively out of an automatic recount threshold.

In response to questions, Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson told The News Tribune late Tuesday via email, “If 100 percent of the remaining votes went to Dave Bryant, it would not reach this threshold.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

She also made clear that her office does not call races.

“We certify the election on Nov 26. Until then, everything is preliminary,” Anderson said.

Bryant took an early lead by nearly 1,000 votes in initial results Nov. 5. By Friday, Ang had a significant lead by thousands of votes, with approximately 4,000 left to count at that time.

Votes will continue to be counted through certification Nov. 26, according to county election officials.

“We continue to count ballots, cure challenged ballots, and the 2,000 ballots left to count is an estimate,” Anderson told The News Tribune.

According to state recount rules, a mandatory recount is triggered only when “the difference between the candidates is less than one half of one percent and also less than 2,000 votes.”

With all signs pointing to victory, Ang, as a Filipino American, brings diversity to the port commission for the first time in its history.

In the Position 3 commissioner race, Deanna Keller was winning against Frank Boykin, 57.33 percent to 41.99 percent.

While Keller, Boykin and Bryant in their campaigns focused on traditional themes in boosting the port and its future, Ang emphasized the need for the port to move away from fossil-fuel-based interests and opposed the LNG plant under construction, calling for a new era of environmental innovation.

According to a representative for the Port of Tacoma, there will be a private swearing-in ceremony for the new commissioners before Jan. 7, the date of the first Northwest Seaport Alliance’s Managing Members meeting for 2020, to officially begin serving their four-year terms.

A public swearing-in ceremony will take place on Jan. 16, the date of the first Port of Tacoma commission meeting for next year.

The commission’s officers and audit committee members for 2020 will be considered at the Dec. 19 port commission meeting.