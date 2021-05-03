MultiCare, urgent care providers reach contract agreement focusing on safety issues

MultiCare Indigo Urgent Care Clinic providers represented by UAPD have reached a contract agreement with the health care system.

Terms of a contract were reached after more than a year of talks between a union representing local urgent care workers and a Tacoma-based health care system.

The Union of American Physicians and Dentists announced Thursday it has reached an agreement with MultiCare over contract terms for Indigo Urgent Care providers represented by the union.

Negotiations focused on policies dealing with staffing, breaks and general operations. During the pandemic, COVID safety became a key issue, particularly a lack of N95 respirators for staff.

Among the most recent action, workers held a two-day strike in November over the N95 issue, and an informational picket was held in March this year at two Indigo clinics as the union contended that COVID safety concerns still were not being addressed.

While the union announced the contract victory, it also contended COVID safety protocols remain an issue.

Under terms of the contract, a committee of physicians and administrators will be formed to develop workplace policies and practices “that will ensure the health and safety of patients and workers,” UAPD said in its announcement.

According to the union, “Concessions include, but are not limited to, access to N95 masks and priority vaccine placement. Economic concessions include pay increases for all members, many of which have not had a pay increase in nearly 5 years. Additionally, workplace conditions will be improved to ensure reasonable access to breaks and controlled closing times, and just cause protections with binding arbitration.”

Dr. Stuart Bussey is president of the UAPD and a former urgent care physician.

“The agreement between MultiCare and unionized healthcare providers is a big win for patients, reflecting the view that doctors should guide quality of care, not bean counters,” Bussey said in a written statement. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare providers have placed the safety and care of their patients first, working extended shifts with no breaks and no fixed closing time. The new contract reflects the recognition that patients benefit if those entrusted with their care are fairly compensated and provided favorable working conditions.”

Mark Mariani, chief medical officer for Indigo, said MultiCare was “pleased the contract is settled.”

“We believe this new agreement will help us continue to build an urgent care that emphasizes a consumer-centric approach to care and services, while fairly compensating providers for the excellent care they deliver to our community,” he said in a statement issued Friday.

“We’re particularly gratified that the Union of American Physicians and Dentists (UAPD) and the physicians they represent agreed to our proposal to form a Safety Committee – to advise us on safety policies and practices. Throughout the pandemic, amid supply shortages and rapidly changing protocols, we continually prioritized safety. Working together, we can create an even safer environment for our providers, our care teams and our patients.”

Mariani added the agreement “ensures our clinics will remain open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., every day of the year.”

COVID safety complaints filed with the state’s Department of Labor & Industries regarding an Indigo clinic in Puyallup led to inspections that resulted in fines issued in February against MultiCare, which the health system said it would appeal.

Documents shared with The News Tribune on Friday indicate the health care system could potentially face another citation and notice of assessment involving the Indigo James Center clinic, 1812 S Mildred St Suite H in Tacoma, regarding social distancing and respirator protocol, with providers contending they still had not been issued and fit-tested with N95 masks.

Initial inspection findings were presented to the union and MultiCare on April 26. The case is under final review with a determination and final notice still to come from L&I.

Late Friday, in response to questions about the initial findings, the health care system told The News Tribune:

“Safety is, and always has been, the top priority for MultiCare. All employees have access to the PPE they need to do their jobs. Despite PPE shortages and rapidly changing guidelines throughout this pandemic, we always put the safety of our patients and caregivers first.”

It added that it had not yet received a formal citation but is appealing the previous citations “as we firmly believe our urgent cares consistently followed the clinical advice and best practices of infection control specialists and other medical experts.”