Coronavirus updates: State passes 99k cases; increased restrictions for colleges

Updated at 8:15 a.m.

The Washington state Department of Health reported on Tuesday 489 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths.

Pierce County reported 61 cases Tuesday and no new deaths. Pierce County has a total of 185 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 99,150 cases and 2,282 deaths, up from 98,661 cases 2,258 deaths Monday. Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Twenty-seven people with confirmed COVID-19 cases were admitted to Washington state hospitals on Oct. 1, the most recent date with complete data. Average daily hospitalizations peaked in early April at 78.

On Oct. 9, the most recent date with complete data, 17,160 specimens were collected statewide, with 3.8% testing positive. The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was 3.4%. More than 2.2 million tests have been conducted in Washington.

The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 25,329 cases and 800 deaths. Yakima County is second, with 11,735 cases and 267 deaths. Pierce is third with cases at 9,357, according to the state’s tally.

All counties in Washington have cases. Eight counties have case counts of fewer than 100.

For the past seven days, Washington had a case rate of 9.1-per-100,000-people. The national rate for the same period is 17.3 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. North Dakota has the highest rate in the United States at 101.9. Vermont is the lowest at 1.8.

There have been more than 8.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 220,806 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The United States has the highest number of reported cases and deaths of any nation. More than 1.1 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 40 million.

Concern that climb in cases means ‘fall surge’ is starting

Data from the Washington State Department of Health show that case numbers in western Washington counties are climbing at an alarming rate, near or beyond previous peaks in some areas.

As cases in King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties continue to trend sharply upward, health officials warn the fall surge could be starting.

Numbers are concerning nationwide. Last Friday, there were 70,000 cases in one day in the United States, matching the largest number set back when disease activity was high in July. These cases are climbing, not because of localized outbreaks, but because of widespread disease transmission.

A surge in cases right now could have very serious consequences for the healthcare system, local plans to open schools, the state’s economic recovery and beyond.

“When this happens, we place everyone, but particularly our elders, parents, grandparents and those with diabetes, heart disease, cancer and other chronic disease at great risk. A surge in COVID-19 along with flu season puts us at enormous risk of overwhelming our hospital systems and undoing other important statewide progress toward containment,” Secretary of Health John Wiesman said in a release. “However, all of us doing our part can turn this trend around.”

Key behaviors that keep the virus from spreading include:

▪ Wearing a mask, even with people you see regularly and in your smallest social circles and anytime you are using shared transportation

▪ Keeping gatherings small and hold them outside whenever possible.

▪ Avoiding any social gatherings indoors, but if you must participate, wearing a mask and ensuring windows and doors are open to maximize ventilation.

▪ Washing or sanitizing hands often and not touching your face.

▪ Staying home if you’re sick or if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19.

Republican Rep. Tom Dent diagnosed with COVID-19

Republican state Rep. Tom Dent of Moses Lake is the second Washington lawmaker known to have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reported Monday that Dent, who is up for reelection, talked about his diagnosis on NewsTalk-KIT Radio and said he’s been recovering at home.

“So far I think I’ve gone through every symptom anybody’s talked about,” he said. “And, you know, it’s crazy. It started out pretty benign in the beginning and then kind of started to go away and came back a little stronger. It’s played this game now, today will be day 15.”

Lawmakers haven’t been at the Capitol since they adjourned in March. Any meetings have been held remotely, and it’s unclear what the 105-legislative session will look like when it convenes in January.

Washington state issues more COVID restrictions for colleges

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee will now require colleges and universities to provide quarantine facilities for all students if they are exposed to COVID-19.

The governor on Tuesday issued more restrictions for higher education campuses as the University of Washington struggles to contain an outbreak among its fraternities and sororities. There have been outbreaks in Whitman County, home of Washington State University, as well.

“We do have fair expectations that students will step up to the plate and take some responsibility for this,” Inslee said.

Also Tuesday, state health officials warned of a “fall surge” in coronavirus infections, noting that western Washington counties are hitting near or above previous peaks in the rate of infections.

The new higher education guidelines now require the colleges to provide isolation and quarantine facilities for Greek system houses, communal off-campus homes, and students and workers who live on campus if they don’t have a place to go.

Colleges without dorms or residential facilities must create a plan on how to address student and staff needs for isolation and quarantine in the event that they are exposed.

The University of Washington has been trying to manage a coronavirus outbreak in recent weeks since students returned for the new school year. As of Monday, at least 295 positive cases have been linked to 18 sororities and fraternities in the 45-chapter system, which is north of the university campus in Seattle. The university has said they aren’t aware of any students who have been hospitalized in connection with the virus. The school has said it was asking those with the virus to isolate in their current residences.

University of Washington spokesman Victor Balta said Tuesday evening the proclamation’s provision regarding providing isolation and quarantine housing and support is in line with what the university has made available to students.

“Contact tracing within the Greek community living off campus is conducted by Public Health – Seattle & King County, and students are asked about their ability to isolate and quarantine safely,” Balta said in an email. “Through this and other communication we have had with the Greek community, we have not heard significant demand for isolation and quarantine spaces. But, again, those spaces are available if needed.”

The number of new cases associated with the outbreak has slowed in recent days, a trend officials hope will continue, Balta added.