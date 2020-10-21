Washington state experiencing fall surge of COVID-19 cases, health officials say at weekly briefing

Washington health officials talked about the fall surge of coronavirus cases the state is experiencing, their preliminary vaccine distribution plan, and behavioral health implications of the pandemic Wednesday during their weekly briefing.

“We’ve been concerned for some time that we might have more cases in the fall,” Secretary of Health John Wiesman said. “... We can reverse this trend. We can squash this curve again.”

He stressed the need to keep gatherings small and outdoors whenever possible, and to keep wearing masks around people outside one’s household, “even those close family and friends who may be visiting,” he said.

Wiesman also talked about the importance of improving ventilation at indoor gatherings, such as by opening doors and windows, and of staying home when sick or after having contact with someone who has COVID-19.

Frequent hand washing remains important, he said.

“We’ve got this fall surge, and by acting now we can squash it,” Wiesman said. “Second, if you don’t yet have your flu shot, now is the time to get it. ... Having both the flu and COVID spreading at the same time could put more people in the hospital and strain the healthcare system.”

State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy went through some of the data.

“Unfortunately I don’t have a lot of good news for you all,” she said. “We are really experiencing a fall surge here now in Washington.”

The United States and Europe are both seeing it, she said.

Lofy showed graphs that she said showed “a steady increase in cases here in Washington that is very concerning to us,” since the beginning of September, as well as a “slow increase in hospitalizations.”

There were about 250 COVID patients in Washington hospitals in mid September, she said. In recent days it’s been closer to 300.

She noted that “there’s been a sharp increase in the number of cases reported per day in Western Washington,” and that “most of the growth in case counts in Western Washington” is from “our more populated counties.”

Snohomish, King, Pierce, Thurston, and Clark counties, Lofy said.

“In Eastern Washington data are a little flatter and we’re finally seeing some downturns in Grant and Adams counties,” she said, noting that rates in “Eastern Washington counties are generally still higher than the rates in Western Washington.”

Transmission is happening “in a number of different settings,” and outbreaks on college campuses are a small amount of all cases, Lofy said.

Vaccine distribution plan

Acting Assistant Secretary Michele Roberts spoke about the vaccine distribution plan she said the state submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Friday.

That’s the deadline the CDC gave states for those plans.

She emphasized that it’s “more of a guidebook about the work we need to do to plan and ensure we’re ready,” and that “the plan is going to evolve over time as we get feedback.”

There are focus groups with “communities that are disproportionately impacted by COVID,” among others, she said.

Asked about the timeline for the different phases of vaccine distribution, once they’re underway, she said that “the federal government so far has really just given us estimates about the first couple months of vaccine,” but that it’s “pretty safe to say it could be six months to a year that we have limited vaccine supply.”

Behavioral health

Dr. Kira Mauseth with the Department of Health talked about the behavioral health implications seven months into the pandemic.

Cognitive issues such as not remembering details or tracking things very well are common, she said.

“Our bodies and our brains are not fully equipped to handle this much cortisol for this long of a period of time,” Mauseth said.

Exhaustion, trouble falling asleep and staying asleep, and lack of focus are common, she said.

“Don’t hesitate to ask people how they’re doing,” she said.

She talked about the importance of “anything that really keeps you from being isolated,” “identifying what motivates you,” and “developing and maintaining connections with other people.”

Mauseth said the Washington Recovery Help Line, a resource for people suffering from substance use disorder, is 1-866-789-1511.

The Washington Listens line, which offers support for anyone who may be experiencing stress or anxiety, is 1-833-681-0211.

Holiday plans

Lacy Fehrenbach, the state’s deputy secretary of health for COVID-19 Response, talked about holiday get-togethers, game days, and other traditional gatherings in the coming months.

“Gathering in groups, even with people we know well, people we trust, people we love, can still spread COVID,” she said.

Fehrenbach said it’s important to talk ahead of time with loved ones about safety precautions, such as the number of guests, whether gathering outside is possible, and how to share food safely.

She also spoke about masks, washing hands regularly, disinfecting surfaces, and considering having everyone quarantine for 14 days before the get-together or possibly getting tested.

The Department of Health has more information at coronavirus.wa.gov/information-for/you-and-your-family/safer-gatherings.