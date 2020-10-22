Probe launched at Tacoma hospital over COVID-19 cases involving 2 patients, 1 worker

Tacoma-based CHI Franciscan on Thursday announced it was investigating new cases of COVID-19 reported at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma.

The health system is working with the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department investigating two patient cases and one employee case of COVID-19.

According to a statement issued Thursday evening, a probe to identify the cause of possible transmission was underway along with contact tracing.

All patients are tested for the coronavirus before admittance. Both patients initially tested negative, then tested positive later.

“St. Joseph Medical Center notified and tested staff and patients on the impacted floor (7th floor) as soon as the first cases were confirmed. Rapid tests are being deployed at the hospital to expedite results when possible,” the health system said Thursday.

It added that it was in the process of notifying staff and family members of affected patients and patients recently discharged.

“Out of an abundance of caution, St. Joseph Medical Center is restricting new admissions and visitors to the seventh floor. Some currently scheduled in-patient procedures may be postponed if it is medically safe to do so,” the health system said.

“As COVID-19 cases are unfortunately on the rise in the community again, we recognize that health care facilities and providers are not immune to COVID-19. Our priority is taking immediate action to prevent any further spread if cases are confirmed, while working closely with public health and continuing to reduce the risks to our patients and employees,” said St. Joseph Medical Center chief operating officer Timothy O’Haver in a statement.

St. Michael Medical Center in Kitsap County, another CHI Franciscan facility, saw an outbreak in August. Amid that outbreak, workers and union officials representing St. Michael warned that similar outbreaks could occur at Pierce County facilities without proper precautions. Other cases were subsequently investigated in September at Franciscan Medical Group Cardiothoracic clinic in Bremerton and then two more cases at St. Michael Medical Center unrelated to the August outbreak.

The health system also in September announced a probe of COVID-19 cases at its St. Anthony Hospital in Gig Harbor.

On Thursday, Pierce County reported 79 new COVID-19 cases, and is in its third surge of cases countywide.