Here are the COVID-19 cases and deaths confirmed Thursday for Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported Thursday 814 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six deaths.

Pierce County reported 108 cases Thursday and no new deaths. Pierce County has a total of 191 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 105,557, cases and 2,359 deaths, up from 104,743 cases and 2,353 deaths Wednesday. Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Thirty-two people with confirmed COVID-19 cases were admitted to Washington state hospitals on Oct. 10, the most recent date with complete data. Average daily hospitalizations peaked in early April at 78.

On Oct. 18, the most recent date with complete data, 5,910 specimens were collected statewide, with 5% testing positive. The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was 3.7%. More than 2.4 million tests have been conducted in Washington.

The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 27,021 cases and 814 deaths. Yakima County is second, with 11,900 cases and 273 deaths. Pierce is third with cases at 10,228, according to the state’s tally.

All counties in Washington have cases. Eight counties have case counts of fewer than 100.

For the past seven days, Washington had a case rate of 9.2-per-100,000-people. The national rate for the same period is 22.5, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. North Dakota has the highest rate in the United States at 114.2 Vermont is the lowest at 3.4.

There have been more than 8.9 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 228,439 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Thursday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The United States has the highest number of reported cases and deaths of any nation. More than 1.1 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 44 million.