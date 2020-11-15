Washington state reports 2,309 new COVID-19 cases, a new single-day record

The Washington State Department of Health on Sunday reported 2,309 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The department is no longer reporting deaths on weekends.

Sunday’s mark is another single-day high for the state since the pandemic began, surpassing the previous mark of 2,233, which was recorded on Saturday.

Pierce County reported 237 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths. Pierce County had a total of 211 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 130,040 cases and 2,519 deaths, up from 127,731 cases on Saturday.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 34,415 cases and 836 deaths. Pierce is now second in cases, with 13,068 cases. Yakima County has 12,521 cases and 283 deaths.

All counties in Washington have cases.