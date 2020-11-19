Coronavirus updates: State reaches 135,424 cases

Updated at 9:30 a.m.

The Washington state Department of Health reported 1,303 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths on Wednesday. As of Wednesday, more than a quarter million Americans have died from the disease.

Pierce County reported 145 cases Wednesday and three new deaths. Pierce County has a total of 216 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 135,424 cases and 2,592 deaths, up from 134,121 cases and 2,571 deaths Tuesday. Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Forty people were admitted to Washington state hospitals on Oct. 30, the most recent date with complete data. Average daily hospitalizations peaked in early April at 78.

On Nov. 7, the most recent date with complete data, 15,977 specimens were collected statewide, with 8.5% testing positive. The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was 7.2%. More than 2.8 million tests have been conducted in Washington.

The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 35,897 cases and 845 deaths. Pierce County is second, with 13,665 cases, according to the state’s tally. That number differs from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department’s tally due to lags in reporting data. Yakima County has the second highest number of deaths at 291.

All counties in Washington have cases. Six counties have case counts of fewer than 100.

For the past seven days, Washington had a case rate of 26.8 per 100,000 people. The national rate for the same period is 48.8 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. North Dakota has the highest rate in the United States, at 185.3. Hawaii is the lowest, at 5.6.

There have been more than 11.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 250,029 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 1.3 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 55 million.

‘The virus is winning.’ Coronavirus deaths top 250,000 in US

Coronavirus has killed more than 250,000 people in the United States, just days after COVID-19 cases in the U.S. topped 10 million, Johns Hopkins University reports.

There have been 56 million confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus worldwide, with more than 1.3 million deaths, according to the university. More than 166,000 people have died in Brazil, and more than 130,000 in India.

The United States has had more than 11 million confirmed cases as of Nov 18, and more than 165 million people in the U.S. have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, Johns Hopkins University reported.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that the 2019-20 seasonal flu killed from 24,000 to 62,000 people nationally. A 2009 swine flu pandemic killed more than 12,000 people in the United States.

“We are in a war right now and the virus is winning,” said Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland, a Republican, on Tuesday as he announced new restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, the Washington Post reported.

“This is not the flu,” Hogan said, according to the publication. “This is not fake news. This is not going to magically disappear.”

“Right now, the pandemic in Iowa is worse than it has ever been,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday, also announcing new restrictions in her state. Reynolds warned that hospitals and other health care facilities risk being overrun by COVID-19 patients.

“If our healthcare system exceeds capacity, it’s not just COVID-19 we’ll be fighting,” Reynolds said. “Every Iowan who needs medical care will be put at risk.”

Fred Meyer and QFC launch COVID-19 rapid antibody testing at pharmacy locations

Fred Meyer and QFC announced the launch of rapid antibody testing at its pharmacies throughout the Northwest, expanding the company’s existing portfolio of at-home COVID-19 diagnostic tests, to help inform patients if they have previously been infected with COVID-19.

The emergency use authorized rapid antibody tests — conducted using a finger-prick blood sample — are now available at Fred Meyer and QFC pharmacies. The tests are available to Fred Meyer and QFC customers for $25 and typically provide results within 15 minutes. Individuals who believe they may have previously been infected with COVID-19 and are not currently experiencing symptoms are eligible for the test.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Fred Meyer and QFC have remained committed to helping people live healthier lives by offering at-home COVID-19 testing solutions supported by our multi-disciplinary team of licensed, trained and experienced healthcare providers,” said Abdi Osman, pharmacist and wellness merchandiser for Fred Meyer.

“Making rapid antibody testing available at our pharmacies will not only provide an affordable and convenient testing solution for individuals who want to understand if they have previously been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, but also help clinicians understand the long-term impacts of COVID-19 and potential public health strategies for fighting the disease.”

Public health officers under stress from COVID-19 pandemic

Public health officials throughout the state have resigned or been fired in recent weeks as coronavirus case counts reach record highs.

Experts say many in the profession are facing mounting political pressure and exhaustion from dealing with the pandemic.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that vacancies for health officials are growing, with spots open in Yakima, Walla Walla, Spokane, Whatcom, Lewis, Mason, Chelan-Douglas and Okanogan counties.

Spokane County’Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz was fired in early November. Lutz released a statement saying he believes his termination was politically motivated in retaliation for unpopular COVID-19 decisions.

Meghan DeBolt, director of the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health, resigned in October.

Some officials are leaving for personal reasons, among them State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy, who plans to step down later this year. In her departure announcement, she said she wants to focus on being a mom, improve her health and reconnect with friends and family.

In the Tri-Cities, a change.org petition seeks to oust health officer Dr. Amy Person, who remains in office.

Cassie Sauer, CEO of the Washington State Hospital Association, said she’s been disheartened by the treatment of public health leaders throughout this crisis as they’ve sought to keep their communities safe.