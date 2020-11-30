Washington state reports 2,319 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

The Washington State Department of Health on Monday reported 2,319 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 71 new deaths. The death count also covers the weekend, as the department no longer reports deaths on weekends.

Pierce County reported 166 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and four additional deaths. Pierce County had a total of 235 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 165,019 cases and 2,774 deaths, up from 162,700 cases and 2,703 deaths on Sunday.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 44,348 cases and 881 deaths. Yakima County has 13,770 cases and 297 deaths. Pierce is second in cases with 17,164.

All counties in Washington have cases.

