Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers confirmed Friday in Washington state

The Washington state Department of Health reported 1,853 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths Friday.

Pierce County reported 274 cases Friday and one new death. Pierce County has a total of 247 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 174,290 cases and 2,925 deaths, up from 172,437 cases and 2,900 deaths Thursday. Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.

Seventy-one people were admitted to Washington state hospitals on Nov. 15, the most recent date with complete data. Average daily hospitalizations peaked during the April surge at 78. Preliminary data indicates average daily admittances were 98 in late November.

Approximately 11.1% of all staffed adult acute care hospital beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients on Friday. In the state’s intensive care units, 22.8% of staffed adult beds were occupied by suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients.

On Nov. 23, the most recent date with testing data, 21,119 specimens were collected statewide, with 16% testing positive. The average positive test rate for the seven days prior was 10.5%. More than 3.5 million tests have been conducted in Washington.

The test numbers reflect only polymerase chain reaction tests, which are administered while the virus is presumably still active in the body.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 46,490 cases and 914 deaths. Spokane County is second, with 18,193 cases. Yakima County has the second highest number of deaths at 313.

All counties in Washington have cases. Only four counties have case counts of fewer than 100.

For the past seven days, Washington had a case rate of 35.1 per 100,000 people. The national rate for the same period is 53 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. South Dakota has the highest rate in the United States, at 116.7. Hawaii is the lowest, at 5.5.

There have been more than 14.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 278,563 deaths from the virus in the United States as of Friday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the highest number of reported cases and deaths of any nation.

More than 1.5 million people have died from the disease worldwide. Global cases exceed 65 million.