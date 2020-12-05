Washington state reports 1,503 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

The Washington State Department of Health on Saturday reported 1,503 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The department is no longer reporting deaths on weekends.

Pierce County reported 177 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Pierce County had a total of 247 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 175,793 cases and 2,925 deaths, up from 174,290 cases on Friday.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 47,032 cases and 914 deaths. Yakima County has 14,175 cases and 313 deaths. Pierce is second in cases with 18,365.

All counties in Washington have cases.

