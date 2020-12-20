Pierce County reports 187 new COVID-19 cases

Pierce County reported 187 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. No additional deaths were reported.

The county’s totals are now at 22,722 cases and 272 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

“Record levels of testing over the last several weeks caught many new cases,” the health department wrote on Twitter. “The good news is our percent positive percent is starting to decline.

“Batch processing of tests at some labs can cause reporting delays.”

The county has reported 5,029 cases in the past 14 days and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 557.5. With a six-day data lag required in the state, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 534.9. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 359.2.

There are an estimated 8,483 confirmed cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department's website.





GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Sunday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with Saturday’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 625 (619)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,091 (1,065)

▪ East Pierce County: 906 (878)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 983 (961)

▪ Frederickson: 887 (871)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 738 (723)

▪ Graham: 766 (745)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 215 (212)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 799 (781)

▪ Lakewood: 1,856 (1,815)

▪ Parkland: 1,112 (1,089)

▪ Puyallup: 1,410 (1,383)

▪ South Hill: 1,326 (1,300)

▪ South Pierce County: 696 (686)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 294 (281)

▪ Spanaway: 1,054 (1,023)

▪ Tacoma: 6,657 (6,500)

▪ University Place: 807 (792)

▪ Unknown: 500 (472)