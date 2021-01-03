Pierce County reports 189 new COVID-19 cases

Pierce County reported 189 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. No additional deaths were reported.

The county’s totals are now at 26,351 cases and 298 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

“Increased testing over the last several weeks continues to catch many new cases,” the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department wrote on Twitter. “With the holidays, we may see more daily case count fluctuations.

“So, the 14-day average offers the most accurate look at current COVID-19 disease burden in Pierce County.”

The county has reported 3,634 cases in the past 14 days and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 402.9. With a six-day data lag required in the state, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 368.6. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 259.6.

There are an estimated 9,035 confirmed cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.





GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Sunday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with Saturday’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 736 (728)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,263 (1,255)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,099 (1,083)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,103 (1,093)

▪ Frederickson: 1,031 (1,028)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 843 (831)

▪ Graham: 906 (898)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 244 (240)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 909 (906)

▪ Lakewood: 2,123 (2,111)

▪ Parkland: 1,277 (1,267)

▪ Puyallup: 1,620 (1,606)

▪ South Hill: 1,548 (1,535)

▪ South Pierce County: 804 (796)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 358 (255)

▪ Spanaway: 1,256 (1,247)

▪ Tacoma: 7,611 (7,581)

▪ University Place: 904 (892)

▪ Unknown: 716 (710)