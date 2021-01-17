Pierce County reports 158 new COVID-19 cases

Pierce County reported 185 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. No additional deaths were reported.

The county’s totals are now at 29,958 cases and 359 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

The county has reported 3,667 cases in the past 14 days and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 406.5. With a six-day data lag required in the state, the county’s case rate per 100,000 is 450.9. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 261.9.

There are an estimated 7,725 confirmed cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.





GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Sunday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with Saturday’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 846 (839)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,416 (1,411)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,288 (1,285)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,255 (1,250)

▪ Frederickson: 1,175 (1,167)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 957 (945)

▪ Graham: 1,029 (1,026)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 280 (no change)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 1,051 (1,045)

▪ Lakewood: 2,403 (2,394)

▪ Parkland: 1,455 (1,446)

▪ Puyallup: 1,793 (1,785)

▪ South Hill: 1,766 (1,749)

▪ South Pierce County: 920 (914)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 409 (no change)

▪ Spanaway: 1,414 (1,408)

▪ Tacoma: 8,537 (8,504)

▪ University Place: 1,007 (1,000)

▪ Unknown: 957 (943)