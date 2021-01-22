Here are the latest COVID-19 case numbers confirmed Friday in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health on Friday reported 2,162 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 49 new deaths.

Pierce County reported 300 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and five additional deaths. Pierce County has a total of 379 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 298,249 cases and 4,114 deaths, up from 296,087 cases and 4,065 deaths on Thursday. The case total includes 13,062 cases listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 74,951 cases and 1,203 deaths. Snohomish County has 26,773 cases and 470 deaths. Pierce has 32,137 cases.

All counties in Washington have cases.