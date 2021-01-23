Washington state passes 300,000 COVID-19 cases on Saturday

The Washington State Department of Health on Saturday reported 1,949 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, passing 300,000 total cases in the process. The department is no longer reporting deaths on weekends.

Pierce County reported 138 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and no additional deaths. Pierce County had a total of 379 deaths likely caused by COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are at 300,198 cases and 4,114 deaths, up from 298,249 cases on Friday. The case total includes 13,167 cases listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

In a note on the department’s dashboard, the DOH said the total case counts may include up to 650 duplicates.

King County continues to have the highest numbers in Washington, with 75,433 cases and 1,203 deaths. Snohomish County has 26,925 cases and 470 deaths. Yakima County has 23,690 cases and 360 deaths. Pierce has 32,305 cases.

All counties in Washington have cases.