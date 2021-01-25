Here are Monday’s COVID-19 case totals in Pierce County

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported 198 new COVID-19 cases Monday. Three additional deaths were reported.

The county’s totals are now 31,724 cases and 382 deaths since the first confirmed case was reported in March.

The latest deaths involved:

▪ A Tacoma man in his 70s.

▪ A Central Pierce County man in his 50s.

▪ A South Pierce County woman in her 100s.

The health department no longer assigns underlying condition status to individual cases and instead counts underlying conditions as part of a percentage of the total number of cases.

On Sunday, the health department announced that the first case of the more contagious “UK variant” COVID-19 strain had been detected in Pierce County. Two cases of the strain also were reported Saturday in Snohomish County, becoming the first cases detected in the state.

The strain is officially known as the B.1.1.7 variant.

Pierce County has reported 3,159 COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days, and its 14-day case rate per 100,000 is now 350.2. Average cases per day in the past 14 days are at 225.6.

With a six-day data lag required by the state, the county’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 398.7.

There were an estimated 7,703 confirmed cases still active in the county.

Testing is available at various sites in the county. More information on testing sites is available on the health department’s website.





The health department also has a page on its site with information about the COVID-19 vaccine, including how individuals can determine eligibility as well as a list of locations around the county where the vaccine might be available.

GEOGRAPHIC TOTALS

Monday’s geographic case totals for Pierce County are listed below with previous day’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 880 (no change)

▪ Central Pierce County: 1,485 (1,484)

▪ East Pierce County: 1,357 (no change)

▪ Edgewood/Fife/Milton: 1,316 (1,315)

▪ Frederickson: 1,213 (no change)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 995 (no change)

▪ Graham: 1,077 (no change)

▪ JBLM: No longer reported

▪ Key Peninsula: 291 (no change)

▪ Lake Tapps/Sumner area: 1,109 (no change)

▪ Lakewood: 2,566 (2,564)

▪ Parkland: 1,531 (no change)

▪ Puyallup: 1,858 (1,856)

▪ South Hill: 1,831 (no change)

▪ South Pierce County: 966 (964)

▪ Southwest Pierce County: 435 (no change)

▪ Spanaway: 1,491 (no change)

▪ Tacoma: 8,984 (8,982)

▪ University Place: 1,075 (no change)

▪ Unknown: 1,264 (1,076)