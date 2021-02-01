Registration starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday for next round of COVID vaccine clinics in Pierce County

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announces COVID-19 vaccine events this week. AP file photo

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department on Monday evening announced two new COVID-19 vaccination clinics coming this week.

Registration will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 2), for two drive-thru vaccine events in East Pierce County.

Participants must be in Phase 1A or 1B Tier 1 and live or work in Pierce County to register.

The link for registration and location details will be posted online on the health department’s social media accounts at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

It will also be posted on its website, tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture. You can also sign up for email alerts in advance of future COVID-19 community vaccine events at tpchd.org/notify.

“We won’t send registration links to subscribers,” it said.

The health department on Monday advised, “Appointments will fill quickly. We know you’re eager to get vaccinated, but in the meantime please don’t reach out to us or any site you think might host an event. Reach out to family members who don’t have Internet access – and qualify for a vaccine – to help them register.”

It added the demand for vaccines has so far overwhelmed its systems at the registration events. Registration for its Gig Harbor event led to an overabundance of registrations, and spots being taken in mere minutes.

The clinic itself on Saturday went relatively smooth with Gig Harbor police helping direct traffic flow.

Participants midday said there were no wait times when they showed up for their vaccines, in contrast to the previous events where wait times ran up to three hours in some cases.

“Last week during registration, we saw the kind of web traffic you might expect for ticket sales to a major concert,” the health department said on Twitter on Monday evening. “Our website usually doesn’t get that much traffic. We believe it caused a glitch with the link, but we’ve fixed it.”