Two new vaccine events for Buckley, Gig Harbor. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Thursday

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department on Wednesday announced two more mass vaccination clinics for Pierce County.

At 9 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 4) registration will open for two two drive-thru vaccination events in Buckley and Gig Harbor this week. You must be in Phase 1A and 1B Tier 1 and live or work in Pierce County to register.

Visit social media (https://twitter.com/TPCHD) or the department’s website at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 for a link to register, tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

“If you are on our page before 9 a.m., REFRESH YOUR BROWSER after 9 to see the links,” the health department said Wednesday, after complaints of people not finding the links at Tuesday’s sign-up.

“If that doesn’t work, you might need to clear your browser’s cache. You can learn how to do so with a Google search.”

The department added that appointments go quickly. Tuesday’s sign-up event was filled in about 20 minutes.

“We know you’re eager to get vaccinated, but in the meantime please don’t reach out to us or any site you think might host an event,” the department said.

It added that it was well aware of residents’ frustrations with seeking vaccine and supply shortages that’s made scoring an appointment like getting a ticket to a concert.

“We know some people don’t have access to the internet or transportation. We’re working on plans to reach them soon. In the meantime, please reach out to your eligible loved ones and help them if you can,” the department said Wednesday.

You can sign up for email alerts in advance of future COVID-19 community vaccine events at https://bit.ly/2MUITBH. The department will not send direct registration links to subscribers of this list.